Cleveland Police search for suspects in city's latest shooting

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cops are searching for suspects in a Wednesday evening shooting.

It happened in the 3300 block of W. 97th Street.

Cops say when they arrived they found Stephen Sanders lying on the sidewalk.

He had been shot several times in his back.

Before losing consciousness Sanders told police that he was shot by two black males wearing hooded sweatshirts.

Sanders was taken to Metro where he is recovering.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police First District Detective Bureau at 216.623.5118. Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 216.252.7463 or Text messaging to Text TIP657 plus your message to Crimes (274637).

