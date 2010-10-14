Arson: Intentionally set flames ravage historic Tuscarawas County landmark, other sites

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

ARSON: STRASBURG, OH (WOIO) - A fire so intense and massive, that firefighters had to turn to the Tuscarawas River to help get the blaze under control.

The Garver Store Flea Market in Strasburg erupted in flames late Wednesday night. The building is on the national registry for historic landmarks and was built in the 1800s.

Late Thursday morning, the State Fire Marshall ruled the fire was intentionally set.

The fire chief tells 19 Action News crews had to use so much water, they had to get it from the Tuscarawas River. A total of 19 crews helped contain the fire early Thursday morning.

One resident said she heard the sirens Wednesday night, and came out to watch the horrible fire unfold.

"My husband woke me up at about 11:40PM, screamed up the stairs and said, come here, come here," Fawne Fisk said. "So I went downstairs and we looked out and over the buildings we could see the flames all up there. We walked over to the Circle K and it was ablaze, big time."

Along with the historical loss, an economic driver for the small town is gone.

"We had a lot of traffic coming through here for the town of Strasburg, and that meant a lot to us because it was a part of our town," said Strasburg resident Meredith Fearon. "It will be sadly be missed."

Meanwhile, crews in Stark County worked to battle a number of fires that broke out about the time of the Strasburg fire. All three fires have since been ruled arson.

Two businesses in Brewster went up in flames within minutes of each other. The first fire was at Jer's Pizza Shop and the other was at JB's General Store. The businesses are just one mile apart and have been abandoned for over a year. Crews quickly contained both blazes.

Another fire in Beach City at a church on 93rd and Main. The Sanctuary of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church only suffered smoke damage, but the church's porch and storage area were ruined.

"When I got here, the whole back end of the church was filled with smoke and it was smoking pretty good," said church custodian Rick Slayman.

"A lot of history here, it's a very old building. Of course the town, and all the members, are very proud of the building," said church member Ron Farver.

