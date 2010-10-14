Sick Kids: Health Department confirms 8 cases of Salmonella at Lorain County School

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

LORAIN COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - A Salmonella outbreak at a Lorain County school.

The Health Department has test results from Clearview High School student, which confirm eight cases of Salmonella.

Officials believe the outbreak stems from a dinner served to the football team.

The sick students have since returned to school.

Aside from the Salmonella outbreak, more than 100 students called in sick on the same day last week.

An investigation is underway.

For complete details on Salmonella prevention and symptoms, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention HERE and for ways to keep you and your loved ones healthy, visit www.loraincountyhealth.com.

