Crews fight grain elevator fire, monitor nearby propane - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Crews fight grain elevator fire, monitor nearby propane tank

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

COLLINS, OH (WOIO) - A grain elevator fire in Collins early Thursday morning.

Four fire departments responded to the scene to help contain the blaze and also to keep a nearby propane tank cool.

The fire effected bus routes and traffic on State Route 20.

No one was injured

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly