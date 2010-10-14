Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - Two 19 Action News stars are hitting the dance floor for a very good cause.

19 Action News Meteorologist Jenn Harcher and Entertainment Reporter Chris Van Vliet have been preparing for "Take Steps to Fight Diabetes."

The charity event will be held next Saturday night.

Jenn will dance the salsa with her partner, Andy Slimak, of the Fred Astaire Studio. Chris will dance the hustle with his partner, Lisa Vegas, of the American Dance Exchange.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.