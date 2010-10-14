East Cleveland firefighter pleads not guilty to assault, domestic violence after fight with girlfriend

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - An East Cleveland firefighter in court after a violent argument with his girlfriend.

Eric Brown pleaded not guilty to felonious assault and domestic violence on Thursday morning.

This, after the 43-year-old got into a fight with his live-in girlfriend on August 21st. Police say Brown punched her in the side so hard, it cracked the woman's rib.

Brown's bond was set at $10K. No word on his next court date at this time.

