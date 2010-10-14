Cop Cuffed: Cleveland police officer arrested for unlawful use of cop computer system

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - 43-year-old Cleveland Police Officer Gene Zoladz was arrested Thursday morning.

Patrol Officer Zoladz, who was hired in December of 2001, was arrested for unauthorized use of Law Enforcement Automated Data System (LEADS) information. He is accused of performing an unauthorized LEADS inquiry from a City of Cleveland Mobile Data Terminal and subsequently using the information for personal use on Sunday, January 17th. He was arrested without incident at the Justice Center.

Zoladz is currently assigned to the First District police station and will be suspended from duty without pay pending adjudication of the criminal case against him.

He will be afforded a pre-disciplinary hearing in front of Director of Public Safety Martin L. Flask.

