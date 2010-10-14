Accident: Coroner's findings released in death of 'American Splendor' writer

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Coroner confirmed Thursday that Harvey Pekar's death has been ruled an accident.

An autopsy found Pekar O-D'd on Prozac and a smoking cessation drug.

The Cleveland native is best known for his autobiographical series, American Splendor. It was made into a 2003 film starring Paul Giamatti.

Pekar suffered high blood pressure, prostate cancer, among other things.

The Jewish comic book writer was born October 8, 1939 in Cleveland, OH.

His wife found him dead in their home in July. He was 70-years old.

