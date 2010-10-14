Cleveland Clinic plans to close two trauma centers

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - Big changes are in store for two local hospitals.

The Cleveland Clinic is closing its trauma centers at Lakewood and Huron hospitals.

It's consolidating the units into Fairview and Hillcrest hospitals.

Mayor Frank G. Jackson had this to say about the decision.

"I have directed the Commissioner of EMS, Edward Eckart Jr. to conduct an in-depth review of the ramifications of the closing of Huron Hospital Trauma Unit. As of now, this decision will have a negative impact to the citizens of Cleveland which includes an increase in EMS 9-1-1 response times, travel time for all Eastside trauma patients and a decreased availability of ambulance coverage citywide. This decision is significant because it will have an adverse affect on our ability to provide emergency medical service throughout the community."

