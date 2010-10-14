Halloween: From scary to sexy...Halloween costumes are becoming more revealing

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - As always when it comes to dressing up for Halloween kids and adults are closely linked to popular movies and stars, and this year is no exception.

The most popular outfit across the U.S. is Lady Gaga but here in Cleveland the bubblegum-candy colors of pop star Katy Perry just might be this years most wanted get-up.

In fact, at Jinxed in Brooklyn, Katy Perry items went so fast, they're now on back order.

But people also snapping up some old favorites.

"Pretty much this year it's been traditional Elvis, Draculas, we've had a few Lady Gaga's, Jersey Shores, Snookie and what not."

This year you're bound to see some spray-painted Jersey Shore abs.

And just being sexy has always been in and doesn't seem to be going anywhere.

"Sexy is in like always., oh yes, there's a little more skin coming in."

Costumes for sale include the "sexy workout girl" and "big-breasted hookers."

Vampires used to be scary, but even now they are considered sexy.

The top ten most searched for adult costumes in the US according to sortprice.com:1. Lady Gaga

2. Sexy Nurse

3. Jersey Shore Characters (popular reality TV show)

4. Sexy Vampire

5. 1980's Theme costumes

6. Ghostbusters

7. Star Wars Princess Leia

8. Beer Pong Table

9. Sexy Pirate

10. Sexy Alice in Wonderland

