Cold Case: Justice for a mother waiting years to find out who killed her son

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Relief and some justice for a Cleveland mother whose son was murdered in on the east side in 2008.

Cops have charged three people in the killing of Eric Copley but the suspected gunman is still out on the streets.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors say the suspected triggerman is 21-year old Brandon Beckwith.

For the past two years, Copley's mother has repeatedly called for someone to come forward in her son's death.

Prosecutors believe two guys and a girl lured Copley to a home where he was robbed and shot to death, just the way his mother believed it had happened.

Also indicted along with Beckwith is Michael Hall and Sharvaise Robinson.

Copley was 19-years old when he was killed.

All three suspects due in court in the next few days.

