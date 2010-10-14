Closed: Long weekend for Mentor library

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

MENTOR, OH (WOIO) - Paving work on the Main Library parking lot has been delayed due to weather.

The Main Library will be closed on Friday, October 15.

Mentor-on-the-Lake and Headlands will be open during their regular operating hours, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

No fines will be accrued on items already checked out during this time.

Although returns will be taken at the Branch locations, the book drops at the Main Library will be unavailable.

Patrons with items "on hold" at the Main Library will be able to pick them up on the following Monday, October 18.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.