Controversy: Obama signs stir up trouble in one Akron neighborhood

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - So much for nice neighbors. A couple yard signs are causing quite a controversy in one Akron neighborhood.

Specifically a sign showing President Obama with his pants down.

Even though he doesn't want to be named, the homeowner is defending his right to speak his mind.

"I am an American. I'm a citizen, I have freedom of speech and if they don't like it move to Russia."

19 Action News found plenty of people who don't like his signs.

''If you look over there the nudity over there is like disgusting."

The homeowner says he's teaching the kids in the neighborhood about his 1st Amendment rights. He also says he's an artist and he can do whatever he wants with his work and place anywhere on his property.

But he says he does remove the display at night so it doesn't get stolen.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.