Located: Missing elderly man with Alzheimer's found in New York

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Cleveland family is breathing a sigh of relief after their missing relative was found in New York.

CPD says Thurmond Fugate was located in Livingston County, New York by the County Sheriff's Office .

Fugate, who's currently being treated for Alzheimer's, diabetes, high blood pressure and depression, went missing from the west side of Cleveland.

Cleveland Police learned of Mr. Fugate's missing status when his wife notified police that he dropped her off Thursday morning at the Biddulph Plaza, he was supposed to return home and pick her up later.

When he failed to pick her she called him several times but got no answer.

It's unclear why Mr. Fugate was in New York.

As a precautionary measure Mr. Fugate was taken Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, New York.

