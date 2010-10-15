Fatal Shot: Man dies at hospital after shooting on city's eastside

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in the city of Cleveland.

Shots rang out just after 10PM Thursday night in the 3400 block of East 65th.

Police say Ken James died just a few hours after being rushed to the hospital.

The 25-year old had been shot in the face and chest.

So far no one has been arrested.

Police are searching suspects.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.