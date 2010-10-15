Now Hiring: Cleveland's biggest job fair today!

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - AARP Ohio is offering tools and tips for job hunters on Friday, Oct. 15, at its "Helping Experience Work @ 50+" Career Fair.

Click HERE for more information

Workshops on how to use the power of personal branding, small group discussions, individual interviews with career counselors and AARP materials including resume kits and CDs with job search tips are all part of the mix being offered.

Sponsored in conjunction with Employment Guide and Wiser Worker, the career fair is free and open to job seekers of all ages. While admission is free, the customary IX Center parking fee of $8 does apply.

The career fair will take place until 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at the IX Center at One IX Center Drive, Cleveland, OH 44135.

2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.