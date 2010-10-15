Sweet Move: Malley's Chocolates to Open HQ in Lakewood

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

LAKEWOOD, OH (WOIO) - Malley's Chocolates announced that the regional chocolatier is going to locate its corporate headquarters in Lakewood, Ohio. The move will take place before the end of 2010.

In 1935, Mike Malley pursued his dream of being a business owner by opening a Chocolatier and Ice Cream Concoctioner in Lakewood. A few years later, Malley opened another store on Madison Avenue. That night, Lakewood Police were summoned to control the crowds.

As the Malley's business grew, so did their family. Malley's retail locations swelled and so did their operations. In 1990, nearing its third generation of leadership, Malley's opened a new 60,000 square foot headquarters and factory. The growth continues, and Malley's is returning home.

In late 2010, Malley's is going to move their corporate headquarters back to where it all began: Madison Avenue in Lakewood, Ohio.

"We continue to have tremendous growth and need to expand our operations in Brook Park. To make room for more of our customers' favorites, we're moving our office headquarters back to Lakewood-the city my grandfather started Malley's Chocolates in 1935," said Dan Malley, President of Malley's Chocolates. "We're proud to be part of 18 communities in Northeast Ohio."

Malley's will locate their corporate headquarters at 1865 Victoria Avenue, near their Lakewood store.

"Madison Avenue is the next chapter in Lakewood's economic development story. Occupancy is up, a planning project is underway and countless new storefronts are the face of new businesses along Madison," said Lakewood Mayor Ed FitzGerald.

"I'm happy to announce that Malley's is moving their headquarters to Madison Avenue and is going to be part of that story. We're proud to be part of their history and their future."

