Hide & Seek: Rapist found hiding in Lorain family's attic

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

LORAIN, OH (WOIO) - 23-year-old wanted fugitive Adrian Zigmund-Holland was arrested Thursday afternoon by the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force in Lorain.

Zigmund-Holland was wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office for three counts of rape, five counts of gross sexual imposition and seven counts of kidnapping.

Members of the Task Force gathered information from local sources concerning the whereabouts of the fugitive. It was discovered that Zigmund-Holland was staying at a family members residence located on the 200 Block of E. 33rd Street in Lorain.

Task force members made contact at the residence and were confronted by the mother of the fugitive's children claiming that the fugitive was not there. As officers began searching for the fugitive, they noticed an attic entry door that was left open. Officers entered the attic and found Zigmund-Holland hiding in a corner. Zigmund-Holland was taken into custody by members of the Task Force and he was transported Lorain County Jail.

Task Force Officers also arrested the mother of the fugitive's children, 29-year-old Theresa Arnold, for Obstruction of Justice and she was taken to the Lorain Police Department.

Acting Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Jason Place, stated, "This desperate violent fugitive will be brought to justice thanks to the hard work and dedication of the men and women who work tirelessly to make the community safer."

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of a known fugitive is encouraged to contact the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at: 1-866-4-WANTED. Callers may remain anonymous.

2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.