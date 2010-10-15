Found: Missing woman hospitalized after she's found unresponsive

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CHILLICOTHE, OH (WOIO) - A Lorain County woman thought to be missing has been found in Chillicothe.

Gwen Wright was last seen on October 6th at the Wal-Mart on State Route 20. The 38-year-old nurse told her husband she was going to rent a movie and never returned.

Wellington police confirmed Wednesday that Wright was not abducted, and left on her own free will. According to Wellington witnesses, Wright said her husband died of cancer, she lost her job and wanted to go to the beach. She later abandoned her car, identification and cell phone at a car dealership in Pebbles, Ohio.

19 Action News has learned Wright was found unresponsive in Chillicothe Friday morning. She is currently in the hospital and is expected to be OK.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.