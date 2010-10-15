Get Fired Up: Reward offered for information on arson fires in Stark, Tuscarawas County

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered to anyone with information leading to the identification of the person or persons responsible for the four fires in Stark County and Tuscarawas County.

The Garver Store Flea Market in Strasburg erupted in flames late Wednesday night. The building is on the national registry for historic landmarks and was built in the 1800s.

The fire chief tells 19 Action News crews had to use so much water, they had to get it from the Tuscarawas River. A total of 19 crews helped contain the fire early Thursday morning.

A short time later in Stark County, two Brewster businesses went up in flames within minutes of each other. The first fire was at Jer's Pizza Shop and the other was at JB's General Store. The businesses are just one mile apart and have been abandoned for over a year. Crews quickly contained both blazes.

Another fire in Beach City at a church on 93rd and Main. The Sanctuary of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church only suffered smoke damage, but the church's porch and storage area were ruined.

Investigators want to hear from anyone who has any information about the fires; no tip should be considered insignificant. Investigators want information from people who may have seen something out of the ordinary at the time of the fires or who may have heard someone talking about the fires with an unusual level of knowledge or interest. Anyone with information should call the Division of State Fire Marshal at 1-800-589-2728.

Investigators have not found conclusive evidence that link the four fires, but continue to examine the probability of a connection due to the locations and times of the fires.

Garver Flea Market, 134 N. Wooster Avenue in Strasburg; 11:03 p.m.

First Lutheran Church, 230 W. Main Street in Beach City; 12:40 a.m.

Former pizza shop, 662 North Wabash Avenue in Brewster; 12:53 a.m.

Former general store, 340 S. Wabash Avenue in Brewster, 1:00 a.m.

