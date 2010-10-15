Burglar Bust: 18-year-old Akron thug nabbed for string of burglaries

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - An 18-year-old thug from Akron busted for burglary.

Detectives arrested James Brogdon for a burglary he committed in the 1200 block of Minson Way.

Around 10AM on September 29, Brogdon and several other males forced open a rear window, entered the apartment and stole a flat screen television, a laptop computer, a Nintendo game system and various electronic games. Brogdon was identified by a witness as a suspect that broke into the apartment on Minson Way.

After being arrested on October 13, Brogdon admitted to detectives he broke into at least five houses in the Joy Park area. Detectives feel Brogdon may be responsible for several other burglaries in that area.

Brogdon was charged with burglary and booked into the Summit County Jail.

