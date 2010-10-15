Wild Ride: One person taken to hospital after Eastside crash

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A midday accident in Cleveland sends one person to the hospital.

The crash happened at East 30th and Woodland just after 12PM.

At least one of the vehicles involved flipped onto the roof.

One person was rushed to Metro. No word on a condition at this time.

Police are investigating to determine what caused the crash.

