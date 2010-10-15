Family Ties: Mom, dad and son busted in marijuana growing operation

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Cleveland family of three busted in a marijuana growing operation.

30-year-old Jason Falso, 52-year-old John Falso and 47-year-old Kimberly Falso were arrested by the First District Vice Unit on Tuesday in the 3800 Block of W. 136th Street while executing two search warrants in the area.

Members of the First District Vice Unit received a complaint that there was suspected marijuana growing in the back yard of one of the homes in the 3800 Block of W. 136th Street.

Detectives conducted an investigation and observed suspected marijuana plants growing on the property. Search warrants were obtained for two homes once intelligence was collected and presented to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office. The search warrants were executed and officers confiscated approximately 50 suspected marijuana plants which the suspects were growing inside the homes.

Jason Falso, John Falso and Kimberly Falso were arrested on scene and have now been charged with Drug Trafficking, and Cultivation of Marijuana.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.