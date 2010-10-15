Local man busted for growing pot - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Local man busted for growing pot

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

BATH, OH (WOIO) - Brian Littell has been busted for growing pot at his home.

Cops seized 28 lbs. of marijuana, that's 18 plants.

Bath Police charged the 46-year old with two felonies, Cultivation of Marijuana and Having Weapons Under Disability.

 

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly