Nabbed: Suspected bank robber's freedom short-lived

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cops have arrested an alleged bank robber.

The crook is accused of robbing the Ohio Saving Bank Thursday afternoon on E. 9th St.

Police say the suspect went into the bank demanded an undisclosed amount of money and ran.

The FBI followed him and stopped his vehicle.

The robbery is under investigation and they are looking into the possibility that the suspect may be involved in other robberies as well.

