OMG!: Bus ride home is far from the norm for some Stark County kids

PLAIN TWP., OH (WOIO) - A 13 year old Plain Township boy has been arrested for damaging two Plain Local school buses.

The senseless incident happened on Thursday, October 14, in the 5700 block of Birmingham Rd.

Cops say the teen admitted to using a sling shot to fire some steel ball bearings at a couple of school buses. One of the buses he hit was even filled with kids.

Cops say the objects went through the windows. Students, parents and school officials were shaken.

"I can tell you having 3 kids in the district when that call comes in it puts a little jolt in you," Brent May.

The district sent out another bus to take the kids home.

Officials say one little girl was cut by flying glass but she is doing O. K. now.

The boy is charged with two counts of Vehicular Vandalism and one count of Disrupting Public Service.

