Bank Job: Bank robber nabbed after taking police on high-speed chase

COLUMBIA STATION, OH (WOIO) - The man who cops say robbed a 1st Merit Bank in Columbia Station has been caught.

According to the Lorain Sheriff's Office, Robert Bey was arrested just outside of Pittsburgh around 4:00p.m. Friday afternoon.

The North Olmsted man was stopped by Findlay Township Police Department on Route 30 in Clinton, PA. He was then turned over to State Police.

Bey will remain locked up in Pennsylvania until the FBI picks him up.

Cops say the 33-year old entered the 1st Merit Bank earlier in the day in Columbia Station and gave the teller a demand note.

According to the report, Bey left the bank after receiving approximately $3,699.00.

Lorain County Sheriff's Deputies followed him in his '98 Mercury Mystique and the pursuit turned into a high-speed chase through Lorain County and into Cuyahoga County.

The chase was eventually called off due to safety concerns and Bey was caught a few hours later.

