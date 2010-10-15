Losing Shot: Teen charged with firing gun at Bedford football game

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

BEDFORD, OH (WOIO) - A 19-year old Cleveland man is locked up for firing a gun off at a high school football game.

Demarius Cummings appeared in court Friday. He was hit with a slew of charges including improper discharge of a firearm, possession of a deadly weapon, and drug possession.

Prosecutors say on October 1st Cummings fired a gun after a football game at Bedford High School.

He ran from police and hid the gun.

Cops say he had marijuana on him when he was arrested.

Police eventually found the gun.

Cummings is being held in the county jail.

