T.I. does not get "Whatever He Likes" in court

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(CBS) - Rapper T.I. will soon be heading back to jail. A federal judge ordered the Atlanta native back to prison for 11 months after revoking his probation.

The multi-platinum rapper, whose real name is Clifford Harris Jr., appeared in court Friday in Atlanta following his arrest last month in Los Angeles on suspicion of drug possession.

He was on probation after serving 10 months behind bars on federal weapons charges.

T.I., 29, begged the judge not to send him back to prison, saying he needed to get help for drug addiction. He told the judge he "screwed up" and pleaded for mercy.

U.S. attorney spokesman Patrick Crosby said Harris will voluntarily surrender.

The action comes just days after the rap star helped police talk a man out of jumping from a 22-story building in downtown Atlanta.

Officer James Polite says the hip-hop star joined the crowd outside the office building Wednesday and told officers he wanted to help. Police said the man agreed to come down in exchange for a few minutes face-to-face with T.I.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.