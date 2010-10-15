Fired Bus Drivers Accept Beachwood Schools Settlement Offer

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - The 24 bus drivers and mechanics who were wrongfully fired from the Beachwood City Schools today accepted a settlement offer that reinstates their jobs, lost wages and benefits effective Nov. 1.

The Beachwood City Schools Board of Education today formally authorized the settlement offer just hours before a Beachwood Civil Service Commission trial on appeals filed in the matter. The trial was to begin at 9 a.m. tomorrow.

An earlier ruling by Ohio's State Employment Relations Board (SERB) Aug. 12 ruled "there is probable cause for believing a violation occurred" when the Beachwood City Schools fired all of its bus drivers July 7. The Unfair Labor Practice charge was filed when the district abolished its Transportation Department and laid off 22 bus drivers and 2 mechanics. The district subsequently hired Community Bus Services of Youngstown to operate Beachwood's school buses.

The ULP, filed by the Ohio Federation of Teachers, charged that Beachwood violated state law which prohibits firing workers who are actively engaged in a collective bargaining campaign. The ULP charged that the district illegally interfered with the rights of the bus drivers and mechanics who were engaged in the organizing campaign by firing them.

The ULP will be withdrawn, according to the settlement, as will appeals filed with the Civil Service Commission. In return, the district will withdraw its objection to a recognition request for the transportation employees and support staff to form their union and sign off on a consent election agreement to allow the employees to hold an election to determine their union representation.

"We are pleased that the hard working bus drivers and mechanics will be reinstated in their jobs and made whole for their loses in this situation," said OFT President Sue Taylor. "We thank the Beachwood schools for ultimately settling this issue."

