Alert: More Valley Farm Meats precautionary recalled

(WOIO) - Valley Farm Meats of Strasburg, Ohio announces a voluntary recall expansion of approximately 2,413 pounds of various ready-to-eat meat items, which brings the total amount of recalled ready-to-eat meat items to 3,600 pounds that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. This is an expansion of Valley Farm Meat's recall on Oct. 5.

The products subject to recall include:

*Trail Style Bologna made in Strasburg Ohio or Prepared for Abels Cheese Trail Bologna

*Smoked Snack Sticks

*Smoked Ham

*Smoked Ham Center Slices

*Smoked Tavern Boneless Ham

*Smoked Boneless Ham

*Smoked Pork Loin

*Smoked Sliced Bacon

*Smoked Slab Bacon

*Peppered Smoked Bacon coated with black pepper

*Smoked Beef Bacon

*Smoked Canadian Style Bacon

*Wieners or Prepared for Abels Cheese Wieners

*Cooked Pulled Chicken

*Cooked Pulled Beef

*Cooked Pulled Pork

*Head Cheese

*Hot Head Cheese

*Scrapple

*Dutch Brand Loaf

*Bologna or Big Bologna or Bung Bologna

*Old Country Hungarian Sausage

*Garlic Knockies

*Smoked Kolbassi

*Smoked Sausage

*Smoked Pork Spare Ribs

*Smoked Pork Hocks

*Smoked Pork Jowls

*Smoked Pork Neck Bones

*Smoked Pork Tail

The recall is being expanded due to additional findings of Listeria monocytogenes. The department has not received reports of illnesses associated with consumption of this product.

Consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, an uncommon but potentially fatal disease. Healthy people rarely contract listeriosis. However, listeriosis can cause high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness and nausea. Listeriosis can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths, as well as serious and sometimes fatal infections in those with weakened immune systems, such as infants, the elderly and persons with HIV infection or undergoing chemotherapy. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

Because of potential product contamination, Valley Farm Meats urges its customers who have purchased the suspect product(s) at the retail establishments or outlets not to eat them and to return them to Valley Farm Meats or the place of purchase. Customers may also call Paul Berry at 330-878-5557.