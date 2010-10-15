Come Home: 4-year-old needs help finding stolen puppy

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - A 4-year-old is heartbroken after someone stole her puppy.

Macenzi's father bought her the puppy named "Kenyon" for her 4th birthday. "He was cute and he was playing around and he wanted to give me kisses," Macenzi Edwards.

A couple of weeks ago, Kenyon was taken right out of the family's front yard in Springfield Township. Macenzi has been crushed ever sense. "Somebody just stole him."

"She'll ask us did we find Kenyon yet and we have to tell her no. And she'll ask us why would somebody take my puppy and unfortunately we don't know why and we really don't know what to tell her either" says Joy Widmer.

"The neighbors across the street said they saw a lady in a blue car stop and pick Kenyon out of the front yard," Dewayne Edwards.

Macenzi is asking for whoever took Kenyon to bring him back. The puppy is just 15 weeks old.

If you have any information on who the dognapper might be, CLICK HERE.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.