Unexpected: Huron Hospital cuts nursing program

EAST CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Huron nursing students were delivered some bad news at a Friday night meeting.

It was held at the Huron Nursing School, inside the Huron Hospital.

After 126 years Huron Hospital is closing its doors and says its students will be transferred to Tri-C.

The announcement caught many of the students by surprise.

They are right in the middle of their semester.

Huron Nursing School is one of the most prestigious facilities in the Cleveland area.

While a spokesperson says this move will benefit students, many students not buying it, saying this action is nothing more than a cost cutting move meant to save the hospital money and it is coming at their expense of their nursing education.

