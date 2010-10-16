Airport Ramp Resurfacing to Take Place Saturday

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - On Saturday, October 16, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will continue work to resurface the ramps to the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Beginning at 7:30 a.m. resurfacing work will take place at the interchange of Brookpark Road and SR 237. Intermittent ramp closures are expected, however access will be maintained.

At approximately 1 p.m. crews will close the Interstate 71/SR 237 southbound exit ramp to the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. The ramp will remain closed until 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Motorists will be directed to use Snow Road to State Route 237 northbound to access the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Airport travelers are advised to allow extra time while traveling to the airport, as minor delays are expected.

State Route 237 traffic will be maintained in both directions.

All dates and times are approximate and weather dependent. For statewide construction and road condition information visit www.BuckeyeTraffic.org <../../03March/www.BuckeyeTraffic.org>.