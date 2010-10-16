Cleveland Auction Company to auction off Picasso

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Auction Company will host an auction featuring Picasso, Max and more expansive auction to be held at Trinity Cathedral.

WHAT: Auction of personal property of Tim Durham/Fair Finance

WHEN: Preview Hours - Wednesday, October 13th - Saturday, October 15th noon-8 p.m.

Auction - Saturday, October 16th at 10 a.m.

WHERE: Trinity Cathedral

2230 Euclid Avenue

Cleveland, Ohio 44115

NOTES: Auction includes works by Pablo Picasso, Auguste Renoir, Joan Miro, Peter Max, Pete Maier and more.

For further information and the full on-line catalog of the inventory, please call 216-631-3232 or go to www.cleveauction.com