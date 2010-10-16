Warrant Unit Casting Call

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - "Warrant Unit" is looking for local actors to help 19 Action News and Crime Stoppers solve cases.

Talented locals will be seen by thousands of northeast Ohio "Warrant Unit" viewers. And you'll be helping "Warrant Unit" continue capturing fugitives (over 200 so far) and solve major crimes.

All ages, body-types and ethnicities needed. Anyone can come.

No appointment necessary...

Saturday, October 16th, from 10AM - 4PM at North Coast Central Casting, 5009 Storer Ave., Cleveland, OH 44102