Convención Hispana 2010 to be held at Saint Ignatius High

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Saint Ignatius High School is the venue for Convención Hispana 2010. Hosted by the Hispanic Roundtable Community Programs, the event takes place on Saturday, October 16 from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM. An estimated 1,500-2,000 people are expected to attend

Convención Hispana is the largest community mobilization and organizing event in Northeast Ohio and takes place every three years. The purpose of the Convención is to assess the current socio-economic, educational, and political status of the Hispanic population in Greater Cleveland and to suggest goals for the community in these areas.

This year's Convención will feature an exhibit hall showcasing more than 50 diverse organizations. A job fair and resume class will take place as well as a youth summit including a college fair with representatives from various colleges and universities throughout Northeast Ohio. Health screenings will be offered including free flu shots, free HIV testing, and free diabetes testing.

There is no cost to attend and breakfast, lunch and daycare are also provided. Latino music will be featured.

As an anchor in the Ohio City and surrounding neighborhoods, the Saint Ignatius High School community shares a commitment to the overall health and wellness of its neighbors and is proud to help celebrate the Hispanic culture and acknowledge the accomplishments of the Hispanic community in Cleveland and Northeast Ohio.

About Saint Ignatius High School

Saint Ignatius High School, which opened its doors Sept. 6, 1886, is a Jesuit college-preparatory school. The school enrolls more than 1,450 young men who hail from 40 cities in a seven-county region. Located in close proximity to downtown Cleveland in the historic Ohio City neighborhood, the school sits on 18.5 acres and includes 18 buildings and three athletic fields. The school has 105 faculty members, 60 percent of whom have spent 10 years or more teaching at Saint Ignatius. In September 2009, the school was designated a Blue Ribbon school by the U.S. Department of Education.