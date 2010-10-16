Alliance Police search for thief who broke into Drug Mart through the roof

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

ALLIANCE, OH (WOIO) - Alliance Police say that a clever thief broke into a Sam's Drug Mart through the roof.

The break-in was caught on tape at the Drug Mart located on E State Street on Tuesday around 1 a.m.

Click here to take a look at the video and see if you can identify the thief.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.