No Charges: Driver not charged in toddler's death

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - New developments in the death of a little girl hit by a car pulling into a driveway.

A city prosecutor just ruled there will be no charges against the driver, Ken Crawford.

The ruling comes three months after the incident happened.

Ken Crawford struck little Verianna Owens when a truck parked on the side of the street was blocking his view.

19 Action News questioned why it took so long for prosecutors to decide whether or not the driver would be charged. They say they were waiting to hear from the Cuyahoga County Coroner.

According to the Coroner's Office, they have been running tests to see if there were other complicating factors in the child's death.

The Coroner's Office ruled the child's death as an accident.

