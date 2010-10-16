Cleveland Police arrest motorcycle driver after highway chase

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Police have arrested a motorcycle driver after a highway chase Saturday.

According to police, the chase started on I-77 near the I-90 split around 12:30pm over a traffic violation. Police chased the driver on the highway reaching speeds of 120 mph.

The driver exited the highway and later ditched his bike in a yard around 15622 School Ave off of St. Clair.

Police caught the driver after a foot chase.

No one was injured, no cars damaged.

