Locked Up: One person behind bars for stabbing at shelter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Police tell 19 Action News that one person was stabbed during an argument at St. Herman's House of Hospitality for Men.

The stabbing happened around 9 p.m. at 4410 Franklin.

According to Cleveland Police, the suspect produced two knives from under his sleeves after some words were exchanged between he and the victim. The victim was stabbed him twice, then was chased by the suspect who continued to threaten him.

The victim was stabbed in the right forearm and upper right abdomen. He was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center where he underwent surgery for a punctured lung.

Cleveland Police have a suspect in custody at this time.

