Buckeyes Fall In Wisconsin

Ohio State's quest for a National Championship took a serious blow Saturday night in Wisconsin. The Badgers returned the opening kick off 97 yards for a touchdown and built a 21-0 lead.

The Buckeyes would battle back with 18 unanswered points but let the game get away from them late in the fourth. James White scored on a 12 yard touchdown to give Wisconsin a 28-18 lead with 6:57 to play in the game. They went on to get a 31-18 win.

Terrelle Pryor was 14 of 28 for 156 yards no touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for 56 yards. Herron ran for 92.

Wisconsin running back ended Ohio State's 29 game streak without giving up a 100 yard rusher. Clay ran for 104 yards and two scores.