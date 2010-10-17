Homicide: Young father celebrating birthday murdered outside of nightclub

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are investigating a fatal stabbing early Sunday morning at a local nightclub.

Kevin Ghee, 25-years-old was stabbed multiple times at Earth Nightclub in the Flats in downtown Cleveland around 3:45 a.m. He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center by private auto where he was pronounced dead.

According to the victim's mother, the 25-year-old father of a little girl was out celebrating his birthday when the incident occured.

While on scene, officers received information that Ghee and a black male and a white female were involved in an argument inside of Earth Bar. The parties were separated and the two suspects were removed from the bar by the staff.

The suspects waited for Ghee after they were kicked out of the bar. As Ghee left, he was approached by the suspects and a physical altercation ensued. During the altercation a knife was produced by one of the suspect and Ghee was stabbed multiple times in the chest and neck.

After stabbing Ghee the suspects fled the scene in a white Chevrolet Tahoe. Officers toured the area for suspects with negative results. Suspect and suspect vehicle descriptions were broadcast to law enforcement in Cuyahoga County and neighboring counties.

The officers then went to MetroHealth Medical Center to investigate further. While at the hospital, the officers were informed that Ghee had died from his injuries. The Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit was notified and responded to the scene.

Sunday around 6:00 a.m., the Division of Police received a call from the Lorain County Sheriff's Office stating that they had the suspects and the suspect vehicle in custody in Oberlin. After conferring with the Sheriff's Office the suspects were placed under arrest.

The suspects are being returned to Cleveland, where they will be booked and housed. The suspects were identified as 33-year-old Clifton Robinson of Lorain, Ohio and 31-year-old Lydia Nord also of Lorain, Ohio

