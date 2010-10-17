Hit Skip: Person of Interest sought in serious hit-skip crash

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

MASSILLON, OH (WOIO) - The Canton Post of the Highway Patrol is searching for the driver involved in a serious hit-skip crash Friday evening.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:20 p.m. State Route 241 (Millersburg Road) just north of Alabama Ave in Tuscarawas Township.

The driver, Anthony S. Dixon, age 23, of Navarre, Ohio was operating an extreme motocross motorcycle south on State Route 241 when he was suddenly struck from behind by another southbound vehicle. Dixon was ejected from the vehicle, striking the roadway, which caused him to sustain life threatening injuries. The vehicle that struck Dixon left the crash scene.

A witness was traveling north on State Route 241 when he came upon a red General Motors suv approximately 2 miles south of the crash scene. According to the witness, the vehicle had front right end damage and was occupied by a heavy-set black male who reported he just struck a deer. The black male advised he was not in need of assistance to the witness continued north on S.R. 241. The witness then came upon the scene of the crash.

A search of the area by law enforcement was unsuccessful in locating the suv. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is seeking the public's assistance in locating the red GM suv and the black male reportedly seen in the area of the traffic crash.

The public is encouraged to contact the Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol with any information that could lead to locating the vehicle and/or subject involved at 330-433-6200.

