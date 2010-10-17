Cleveland Police investigate Shaker Square homicide

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 22-year-old.

Sunday morning around 1:20 a.m., Fourth District zone cars responded to the corner of Drexmore and South Moreland for a male shot. Upon arrival on scene the officers located the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

EMS responded to the scene and found the victim unresponsive. After checking the victim EMS EMTs found that he suffered from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

The Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit and the Cuyahoga County Coroner's Office were notified and responded to the scene.

While on scene, the officers received information that the victim was standing at the corner of Drexmore and South Moreland when two black males wearing hooded sweatshirts and mask pulled up in a gold Oldsmobile Aurora. The males then exited the vehicle, walked up to the victim and shot him multiple times.

After shooting the victim the males got back into the Oldsmobile and fled the scene.

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Jeffrey Brown of Cleveland, Ohio.

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking that anyone with information about this incident to contact the Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit at 216.623.5464.

Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 216.252.7463 or Text messaging to Text TIP657 plus your message to Crimes (274637).

The official cause of death will be determined by the Cuyahoga County Coroner's Office.

