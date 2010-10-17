Cleveland Firefighters battle blaze near W.25th Street - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Firefighters battle blaze near W.25th Street

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Firefighters were called out Sunday afternoon to Sackett Avenue just off of W. 25th Street for a house fire.

According to Cleveland Fire, the blaze started in a back bedroom around 11:30 a.m.

Two people were inside of the home at the time, both made it out safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

