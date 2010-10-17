Too Long: 19 Action News questions the Perk Park Rehabilitation Project

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) – 19 Action News is taking the city to task asking why a park project in downtown has taken more than a year to complete.

It's been a year of promises and there is hardly anything to show for it at Perk Park on E.12th and Chester Avenue.

The Perk Park Rehabilitation Project started after two Cleveland Clinic workers were shot execution style in the park last year. One of the men died from the gunshot wound to the head, the other miraculously survived.

The problem with the park was that it was poorly lit and was not opened up enough. The park had concrete structures that created the perfect spot for crime to occur.

The project has spent $1.2 million dollars, but for months it's been just piles of dirt and debris. Downtown residents and workers have taken notice because the entire area is closed off while the area is being rehabilitated.

In comparison, a Maple Heights home was demolished and rebuilt when a television show came to town and filmed it. The project proved one thing, a project only takes as long as the number of people working on it. The same holds true for the Perk Park Project

19 Action News counted only six workers on the job one day last week. It's no wonder why the project seems paralyzed.

Cleveland City Councilman Joe Cimperman tells 19 Action News he has tried to cobble up the funds for 13-years. "We're waiting for the final two million which is still in the process of being negotiated with everything going on with the medical mart."

It's been more than a year, and the Perk Park Project still isn't complete. How much longer will it take? 19 Action News will stay on it until it's complete.

