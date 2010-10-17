Trial Time: Uniontown man heads to court for parking lot murder trial

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Trial is scheduled to begin Monday for the man accused of gunning down a parking lot attendant before a Cleveland Cavaliers game.

Matthew Warmus, 25-years-old is charged with murdering parking lot attendant David Williams on April 9th.

According to Cleveland Police, Warmus entered a parking lot located at 903 East 9th Street in Cleveland. After he parked his car, he argued with the attendant, David Williams, about the cost of parking and then got into a physical altercation with the victim. Warmus retrieved a gun from his car and ordered the victim to the ground. Warmus reportedly shot him three times, once in the head and twice in the abdominal area. The victim was transported to MetroHealth Medical Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Warmus is currently under house arrest and out on a 1-million-dollar cash bond.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.