Primary target in O-DOT corruption investigation due in court

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Pre-trial will be held Monday for Dennis L. Kratochvil, the primary target of the ODOT corruption case.

Dennis L. Kratochvil, 65, of Chagrin Falls, was indicted on charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, bribery, theft in office, obstructing justice, and tampering with records.

Kratochvil was the District 12 Facilities Manager. Kratochvil used a wide-variety of scams to illegally steer ODOT contracts and business to friends and associates from 2000 to 2007.

The center of this criminal activity was ODOT's District 12 headquarters located in Garfield Heights. The Ohio Inspector General's Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted the investigation.

