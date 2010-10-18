Outta Air: Classes canceled in Madison School District after vandals flatten fleet of busses

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

LAKE COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - Hundreds of students in Lake County stranded on Monday after someone vandalized dozens of school buses.

The district was forced to cancel classes because there was no way to transport the kids. [Click here for the district's website.] Tires on 31 of the 41 school busses were deflated. The damage was found early Monday morning, too late to repair the damage.

"It's truly unfortunately that someone would do something like this because you put kids at risk," said Dr. Roger Goudy of Madison Local School District. "Over half our kids are transported to school everyday."

"I know it happened, like, ten years ago when I was a senior at school," said Madison Village resident Tom Cox. "They ended up catching them. I don't think they let them go across the stage at graduation."

Police are reviewing surveillance tapes in hopes of identifying the pranksters.

